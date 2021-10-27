Ascendant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. 131,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,306. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

