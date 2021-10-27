Ascendant Capital Management LLC Sells 48,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 177.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 707,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,422. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.