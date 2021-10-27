Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post sales of $1.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $11.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $20.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.66 million, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $144.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

