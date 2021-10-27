ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.90. 1,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $448.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.63 and a 200 day moving average of $347.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

