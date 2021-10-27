Assetmark Inc. Has $38 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,064 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $38,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 231,110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,373,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $68.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.