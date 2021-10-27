Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.48% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $73,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $159.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.