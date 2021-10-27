Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,994,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,815,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30.

