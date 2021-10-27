Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,576 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after buying an additional 129,177 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.