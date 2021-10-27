Assetmark Inc. Sells 65,140 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,140 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Conagra Brands worth $37,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 224.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.