ATB Capital Raises PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target to C$33.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:PFB opened at C$21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.82. The company has a market cap of C$148.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. PFB has a fifty-two week low of C$15.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.99.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$40.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.37 million. Research analysts predict that PFB will post 2.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

