Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) vs. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Head to Head Review

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences -84.49% -13.85% -9.58%

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and IDEAYA Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $48.63 million 21.09 -$10.95 million ($0.51) -24.29 IDEAYA Biosciences $19.54 million 43.43 -$34.49 million ($1.40) -15.79

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than IDEAYA Biosciences. Atea Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEAYA Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 204.68%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $32.29, indicating a potential upside of 46.09%. Given Atea Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atea Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats IDEAYA Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, an oral purine nucleoside prodrug product candidate, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of dengue; AT-787, a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of AT-527 and AT-777 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and AT-889, an investigational, second-generation nucleoside pyrimidine prodrug and other compounds for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus. It has a Roche License Agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. for development and commercialization related to AT-527 outside of the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

