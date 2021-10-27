Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Price Hits $13.71 on Major Exchanges

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $13.71 or 0.00022610 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and $3.47 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00213710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00104118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Coin Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

