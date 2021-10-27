AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

AUDC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 152,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,935. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

