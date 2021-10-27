Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.