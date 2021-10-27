Auto (AUTO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.37 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $1,082.35 or 0.01781355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $57.37 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00215428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00104222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.