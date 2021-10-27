AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $133.39 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 35981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.48.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $1,942,872.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,164,349.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,253,824 shares of company stock valued at $155,440,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

