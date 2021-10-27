AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 5.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $28,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,797,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,211. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $235.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

