Avast (AVST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Avast (LON: AVST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2021 – Avast had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Avast had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Avast was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Avast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 562.80 ($7.35) on Wednesday. Avast Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The firm has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 525.25.

Get Avast Plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.