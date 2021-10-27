Avation (LON:AVAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.71

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.71 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46). Avation shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 49,931 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.95) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £75.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.39.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

