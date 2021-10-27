Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.68. 3,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

