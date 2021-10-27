Aviat Networks (AVNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVNW opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 755.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

