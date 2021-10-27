Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

