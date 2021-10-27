Avnet (AVT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avnet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Avnet worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

