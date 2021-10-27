AXIS Token (AXIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $163,920.00

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $163,920.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00211001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00097388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

