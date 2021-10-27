Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $6,979,765.76 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $6,979,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $180.20 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

