Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of Axonics worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Axonics by 28.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Axonics by 3.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.