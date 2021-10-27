Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. 170,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

