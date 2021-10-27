B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

