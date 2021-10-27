B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

BTG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

