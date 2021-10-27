Baader Bank Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G1A. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.31 ($45.07).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.81 ($0.95) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €41.44 ($48.75). 204,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.82. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a PE ratio of 48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.