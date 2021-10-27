Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Ball has raised its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. 2,259,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,125. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.