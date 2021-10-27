BancFirst Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BancFirst stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.