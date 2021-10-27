Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.848 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.
Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.
Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $111.87.
Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
