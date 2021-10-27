Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.848 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $111.87.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

