Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,113 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Palomar were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.35 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $606,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

