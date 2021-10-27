Bank of Montreal Can Has $557,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Archrock were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 16.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archrock by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 117,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 224,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $12,098,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.21. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.