Bank of Montreal Can Sells 123 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,100.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $890.00 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

