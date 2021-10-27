Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.55.

BMO stock opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

