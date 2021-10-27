Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 123,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 966.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 75,962 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.