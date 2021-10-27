Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Energy Fuels worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,650,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.