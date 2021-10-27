Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $546.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

