Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

FRGI stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

