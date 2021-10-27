Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 119,811 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Stereotaxis worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 473,137 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 77,766 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,370,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.