Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,009 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

