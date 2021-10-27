Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,422 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

CCBG stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCBG. DA Davidson raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

