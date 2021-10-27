Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0003 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $10.06 million and $774,261.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00096598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,938.54 or 1.00010762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.14 or 0.06755451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

