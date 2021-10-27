Barclays Increases FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $105.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCFS. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

