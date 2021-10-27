Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

