Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4,695.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renishaw has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,695.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

