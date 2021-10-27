Barrington Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

CNK stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.