Barrington Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Marcus in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Marcus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Marcus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

